There is concern that Serie A season could be over, confesses Damiano Tommasi

President of the Italian Players’ Association Damiano Tommasi has admitted that there are concerns that football season is over in Italy. This comes after the Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora admitted that he’s looking at extending the suspension to contain the COVID-10 virus.

The current lockdown is due to expire on Friday but Spadafora went onto admit that he is looking to extending the ban on sports competitions at every level for April. He also added that the suspension will extend to training for all sports in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Italy. This has many concerned that the Serie A and Serie B seasons won’t finish and Damiano Tommasi confirmed said fears.

The president of the Italian Players’ Association went on to admit that there will be a meeting held over the next few days and they will look at several matters including the Serie A and B seasons. He also added that after Spadafora’s statement, there are concerns that the season will end here and now with them looking to tackle the problems as they come one by one.

“There will be one more element on the table compared to previous weeks, because after the words of Minister Spadafora, there’s concern that the season will end here. It’s therefore necessary to tackle the problem of ending the season from a sporting point of view and a contractual one; in short, formally,” Tommasi said, reported the Mirror.

“As for cutting wages, we seek, if possible, a common solution. Juve moved forward, but what they did didn’t take us by surprise. We knew all about it and we don’t feel delegitimised. Among other things, Chiellini is our advisor. If there are no disputes between clubs and players, we’re not required to intervene. If they’ve found an agreement, that's fine,” he added.