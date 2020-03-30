Reports | Premier League discusses holding remaining games with clubs in isolation
Today at 8:49 PM
With the COVID-19 pandemic taking over the world, the Premier League has reportedly developed plans for clubs to be placed in isolation in order to finish the season. The FA, the English Football League and the Premier League have been in discussions as they look for ways to end the 2019/20 season.
The authorities in England have come up with various scenarios with them also looking at letting the 2019/20 season finish and then shortening the 2020/21 season. That has reportedly caused concerns for broadcasters but it’s only one of the many plans that the FA, the English Football League (EFL) and the Premier League have created.
However, the Independent has reported that one scenario introduced by the Premier League is for clubs to play televised games in isolated conditions. The games will reportedly take place over June and July with Premier League clubs set to be placed in isolation. This is one of the better plans, the report further added, as the Premier League and EFL look to try and finish out the 2019/20 season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Independent has reported that the idea is gaining traction with huge broadcasting contracts and financial tensions for clubs adding increased pressure on the league to end the season. However, there are other issues, with clubs looking at other issues including potential hospital visits. But the report further added that this has improved the mood amongst players and clubs, with them looking to end the season properly.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.