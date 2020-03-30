Reports | Premier League discusses holding remaining games with clubs in isolation

The authorities in England have come up with various scenarios with them also looking at letting the 2019/20 season finish and then shortening the 2020/21 season. That has reportedly caused concerns for broadcasters but it’s only one of the many plans that the FA, the English Football League (EFL) and the Premier League have created.

However, the Independent has reported that one scenario introduced by the Premier League is for clubs to play televised games in isolated conditions. The games will reportedly take place over June and July with Premier League clubs set to be placed in isolation. This is one of the better plans, the report further added, as the Premier League and EFL look to try and finish out the 2019/20 season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.