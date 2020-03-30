Reports | Arsenal and AS Roma reach standstill over Henrikh Mkhitaryan's future

Henrikh Mkhitaryan's career in England never went according to plan especially after the attacker's impact in Germany. He was more or less a sensation in his time with the German juggernauts but a move to Manchester United proved to be the unmaking of the Armenian. Even his widely anticipated swap to Arsenal saw 31-year-old struggle to make an impact despite playing in a system that suited his abilities.

The Armenian though has recently expressed his joy after finding his missing touch at Roma and desires to extend his stay at the Italian club, further than his loan period allows. He endured a difficult thigh injury on his loan as well, but has delivered impressive figures for the club. The midfielder has scored on 6 occasions out of the 13 appearances he has made with three goals in his last 4 matches.