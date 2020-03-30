Reports | Arsenal and AS Roma reach standstill over Henrikh Mkhitaryan's future
Today at 7:41 PM
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has encountered a ‘second wind’ with AS Roma and wishes to stay in Rome longer but Arsenal and the Serie A side are struggling to come to an agreement. The attacker has been on loan in Italy after he was deemed surplus to requirements and has impressed despite injury problems.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's career in England never went according to plan especially after the attacker's impact in Germany. He was more or less a sensation in his time with the German juggernauts but a move to Manchester United proved to be the unmaking of the Armenian. Even his widely anticipated swap to Arsenal saw 31-year-old struggle to make an impact despite playing in a system that suited his abilities.
The Armenian though has recently expressed his joy after finding his missing touch at Roma and desires to extend his stay at the Italian club, further than his loan period allows. He endured a difficult thigh injury on his loan as well, but has delivered impressive figures for the club. The midfielder has scored on 6 occasions out of the 13 appearances he has made with three goals in his last 4 matches.
The Arsenal man is tied to Emirates until the end of the 2021 season, and the Gunners believe they should cash in on the midfielder sooner, rather than later. A deal though is still being negotiated with the two clubs having difficulty finding a middle ground. The Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport has reported that the North London club believe their man is worth £18m and Roma are unwilling to pay more than £10 million.
