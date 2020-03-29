Season will be lost if we don’t restart by end of June, confesses Aleksander Ceferin

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has admitted that while there are plans in place on how to end the season, it could still be lost if things do not continue by the end of June. The footballing world has come to a standstill after the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus which has suspended all action.

That has seen the Olympics shifted by a year, the Euro 2020 moved to the summer of 2021 and the Copa America also shifted. It has seen football associations (FA) across Europe consider ending their league seasons right now, and handing the title to league leaders. But that option has come under a lot of stick alongside the “render it null and void” one and reports indicate that it’s why the Premier League extended the 2019/20 season indefinitely.

It allows them to complete the season before moving on but while UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has admitted there are multiple scenarios on how to end the season, he also admitted that not restarting by the end of June could see the season lost. Ceferin also added that the UEFA are in constant touch with the leagues and clubs with them looking for a solution.

"Nobody knows when the pandemic will end. We have a plan A, B or C: to restart in mid-May, in June or at the end of June. If then we wouldn't be able to do any of these, the season would probably be lost. There is also the possibility of ending this season at the start of the next, which would then be postponed, starting a little later. We're in touch with the leagues, the clubs, there is a working group and we'll see what solution is best for all. We have to wait, like any other sector," he told Italian daily La Repubblica.

The uncertainty of it all has caused serious problems for football clubs across Europe with many unclear as to how their season will progress. However, with the English FA opting to declare the season null and void for non-league divisions below the National League, reports indicate that many believe the same fate will befall the Champions League and the Europa League.

But Ceferin went on to admit that while there are concerns about closed doors, he doesn’t know if European competitions will resume at all. The UEFA president also added that if there are no alternatives then they will look into concluding the leagues but he is not looking into staging cup finals behind closed doors.

"It's difficult to imagine all the games behind closed doors, but right now we don't even know if we will resume, with or without fans. If there are no other alternatives, it would still be better to conclude the leagues. I can say that I'm not thinking about staging the European cup finals behind closed doors."

"In this dramatic moment, the most important thing is health, and to get out of this crisis. The interruption of football symbolises that Europe and the world have stopped. European football is strongly united,” he added.