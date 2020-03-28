Reports | FA, Premier League and EFL planning to finish 2019/20 season behind closed doors

The English Football Association, the Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) have all reportedly come to an agreement to finish the season behind closed doors. Football, amongst other sports, has been suspended across Europe since mid-March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

With football, among other sports, suspended over the coronavirus pandemic, it has caused serious issues within the sport itself as leagues across Europe scramblling to find ways to end the season. The Premier League has extended the season indefinitely, the La Liga has postponed it indefinitely with the rest of Europe soon to follow suit. However, with clubs facing serious financial issues, UEFA have postponed the Euro 2020 to allow leagues leeway to end their seasons.

But with questions over how and when the leagues will start floating about, Football London and the Mirror have reported that the English Football Association (FA), the Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) have all come to an agreement to finish the season behind closed doors. The report further added that it will take place over a period of four to six weeks starting from July with an emphasis placed on finishing the season.

Football London further reported that this will be done to ensure that no club goes into heavy financial loss and it will also see clubs earn broadcast payments. The current lockdown period in the UK is set to end on April 13 with reports indicating that clubs are looking to start training soon after that but fixtures are postponed until April 30 and reports earlier indicated that English clubs are worried that it won't resume until mid-May.

The Mirror further added that this emergency measure could see cup replays get cancelled with the FA also considering scrapping both the League Cup and the EFL trophy completely. It will also cause problems with player contracts although Football London and other sources have reported that a meeting will take place to decide the future of the transfer window and expiring contracts.

BREAKING: The FA, Premier League and EFL are currently planning to finish the 2019/20 season behind closed doors over a period of four to six weeks, starting in JULY.



(Exclusive from @Football_LDN) pic.twitter.com/9fAlAAFTb3 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 28, 2020