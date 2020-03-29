Reports | AS Roma rekindle their interest in Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa

Diego Costa has shuttled down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid, and Roma are looking to lure him to Italy in the next transfer window. The Italian side are fighting for a European spot this season, and believe a summer overhaul is a must for them to get back to their very best in the league.

Despite a fantastic victory over Barcelona in 2018, AS Roma have struggled to keep up the same form as the Italian side has never looked the same again. The void left by goalkeeper Allison and Kostas Manolas still hurts them with them struggling to make an impact. Furthermore, the loss of Daniele De Rossi has affected the club despite their performances this season and Edin Dzeko remains the sole striker shouldering the team.

But Mundo Deportivo have reported that Roma are ready to add to a brilliant summer window in the future with a move for Diego Costa. The Atletico Madrid forward hasn’t emulated the same form he had at Chelsea and it has seen the Los Rojiblancos reconsidering keeping him on. The Italian outfit tried pursuing the striker over previous summers but instead, they settled on a temporary move for Nikola Kalinic, who has failed to impress.

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca admits that he wants a better striker to lead his attacking line and help Dzeko which profiles Costa perfectly. The Madrid striker’s reputation precedes him and while he does have a penchant for scoring goals, his attitude has always been in question. Although, it doesn’t overshadow the fact that he has been a bully and a nightmare for defenders with his time at Chelsea proving that perfectly.

The Spaniard netted 78 goals and helped the Blues clinch two Premier League titles before leaving for Spain again after being ousted from the team by then manager Antonio Conte. However, at 31, Roma would prove to be a good opportunity for the Spanish striker to find his missing touch, and lift the spirits at Stadio Olimpico. Sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has been an admirer of the striker since his early days and stays optimistic about convincing him.