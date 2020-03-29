Reports | Achraf Hakimi targeted by Chelsea as part of their summer overhaul
Today at 3:51 PM
Chelsea are planning to lure the Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi to West London after his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund comes to an end. The German club are trying their best to persuade Hakimi to extend his stay, but his heart lies in Madrid and that will be a challenge for the Blues as well.
Zinedine Zidane is looking to offload a few of his current players in the coming transfer window with the manager looking forward to working with the younger players at Real Madrid and at the top of the list is on-loan full back Achraf Hakimi for quite some time. The Moroccan is on loan at Borussia Dortmund and his mature on-field display has convinced the German giants to try for a permanent move, with Chelsea the latest to join the race.
Mirror has revealed that Frank Lampard would like to see Hakimi in London next season. Hakimi has cemented his place in the Dortmund side and emerged as one of the finest talents in the Bundesliga. A modern full-back, the Real Madrid loanee is just as good offensively and defensively which suits Chelsea as well. The 21-year-old often ends up being crucial in the final third and has bagged 10 assists and 7 goals in all competitions this term.
Though on loan in Germany, his heart beats for Real Madrid and has already admitted several times that he would want to return to the Spanish capital. Lampard though believes that Hakimi will face competition from experienced Dani Carvajal, and can lure him to West London by offering regular game time. As far as Zizou and his management are concerned, they will reveal all their transfer cards and strategies as and when the transfer window approaches.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Achraf Hakimi
- Frank Lampard
- Zinedine Zidane
- English Premier League
- Bundesliga
- La Liga
- Chelsea Fc
- Borussia Dortmund
- Real Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.