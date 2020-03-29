Reports | Achraf Hakimi targeted by Chelsea as part of their summer overhaul

Zinedine Zidane is looking to offload a few of his current players in the coming transfer window with the manager looking forward to working with the younger players at Real Madrid and at the top of the list is on-loan full back Achraf Hakimi for quite some time. The Moroccan is on loan at Borussia Dortmund and his mature on-field display has convinced the German giants to try for a permanent move, with Chelsea the latest to join the race.

Mirror has revealed that Frank Lampard would like to see Hakimi in London next season. Hakimi has cemented his place in the Dortmund side and emerged as one of the finest talents in the Bundesliga. A modern full-back, the Real Madrid loanee is just as good offensively and defensively which suits Chelsea as well. The 21-year-old often ends up being crucial in the final third and has bagged 10 assists and 7 goals in all competitions this term.