Jurgen Klopp was not happy that Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid was played, reveals Carlo Ancelotti

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed a snippet of his conversation with Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool’s exit from the Champions League. Atletico Madrid’s solid display was hailed after they took the game deep into extra time with Alvaro Morata scoring the winner, and it left Klopp fuming.

Amidst the stalemate that football has stumbled upon, most players and clubs are reminiscing the sweeter memories from the past. Unfortunately, the same couldn’t be said for Liverpool. Their most recent memory of football, before the pandemic break, happens to be the clash against Atletico Madrid. The defending Champions League champions crashed out in the Round of 16 and manager Jurgen Klopp was fuming in his post-match interviews after the loss.

Merseyside rivals boss Carlo Ancelotti even went on to reveal his chat with the Liverpool boss and admitted that Klopp was not happy with the way things flew. The Everton boss revealed that his counterpart thought it was not sensible to conduct that tie amidst increasing threats of COVID-19. He also added that he believes that the Liverpool boss is right and the world needed to adapt faster.

"I spoke with Klopp a few days ago, he told me that the decision to play Liverpool against Atletico was a criminal act and I think he’s right. We are all living a life that we were not used to and that will change us profoundly. I'm sure we will all have to downsize, starting with football," Ancelotti told Corriere dello Sport.

Ancelotti was straight forward when speaking on the matters of the league being restarted. His concerns are mainly regarding the impact of the pandemic and attempts being made to endure the hard times which are about to hit the world around football. The former Napoli boss also spoke around the idea of the leave of absence scheme that Premier League and EFL clubs are looking to venture in.

“Today, the priority is health, limiting the contagion. When you start again, when you finish, the dates… believe me, I don’t care. At the moment, that’s the last thing on my mind. I hear talk about cutting salaries, suspension of payments. They seem like inopportune solutions.

"Soon the economy will change, and that's at all levels: The TV rights will be less, players and coaches will earn less, tickets will cost less because people will have less money. I repeat, what matters now is to fight the virus effectively. Then, of course, if it will be possible to continue the season... otherwise, amen," he added.