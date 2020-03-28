Uruguayan FA lay off head coach Oscar Tabarez and 400 staff due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Uruguayan football association have released a statement in which they’ve announced that head coach Oscar Tabarez and almost all their staff have been laid off. This comes due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has engulfed the world with the AUF forced to make a tough choice in lieu the crisis.

Like many leagues across Europe, Uruguayan football was also suspended in mid-March, which also happens to be the day the first four cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country. Reports indicate that the record, has since shot up to 274 people and it does mean that football in the South American nation is still on ice alongside the rest of the world.

However, it has caused major financial issues for the Uruguayan football association (AUF), with them, announcing that they’ve been forced to lay off coach Oscar Tabarez and almost 400 people. That includes Gustavo Ferreyra, coach for the U-20 team, Diego Demarco, coach for the U-17, Ariel Longo, coach for the women's team, and the U-17's women team coach and both the women and the men's futsal coaches.

Tabarez had re-signed with the AUF for a second stint in 2006 and has since been extremely successful with the La Celeste, and lead them to the 2011 Copa America title. The statement from the AUF went on to reveal that the coronavirus pandemic has forced the Uruguayan football association to make a tough decision in order to protect the institution. The statement also added that the main measure was to allow their staff to collect unemployment insurance during a crisis.

"The executive committee informs that, due to the current health crisis which has brought to a halt all its activities, it is obliged to take a series of tough decisions in order to protect the future functioning of the institution," the AUF said in a statement on Friday.

📣📰 Comunicado a la opinión pública del Comité Ejecutivo de la @AUFOficial - 27/3/2020



ℹ️ https://t.co/KapAruWWiy pic.twitter.com/mwAtqJjKHZ — AUF (@AUFOficial) March 28, 2020