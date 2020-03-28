There are question marks over my future at Arsenal, admits Shkodran Mustafi

Shkodran Mustafi has accepted that there is no guarantee of him staying at Arsenal and that there is a possibility he leaves the club in the upcoming transfer window. The German has been constantly criticized for performances at the club, but has shown signs of improvement under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal’s defensive line has for long been subjected to criticism and often mocked for lacking a spine. The problems have been significant since well before Arsene Wenger left the club, and continued to become even worse under Unai Emery. The winds have flown in favourable directions since Mikel Arteta’s arrival with his system enabling the backline to improve, and the likes of Shkodran Mustafi have luckily redeemed themselves.

Arsenal fans were not very happy with the last minute signing of David Luiz in January with the Brazilian struggling. But fortunately, the partnership between the Brazilian and the German has clicked and the improvement is very evident with the two doing well. It saw Mustafi heap praise on new boss Mikel Arteta and the 2010 World Cup winner also went on to admit that the regular game-time and sessions with Arteta have helped him improve.

"I've played more regularly under Mikel Arteta, also in the Premier League. That has really helped me. I feel very good. I understand his style of football, how he likes to play, that really fits me. The way he is at his age, that has really surprised me, I don't know if after, four years, I could be that serious and have a charisma like his to lead a team," Mustafi told Sky Sports.

"He is managing that very well. I feel that in this short amount of time I already learned some new things that help my game. I can imagine continuing to play for him. But we still don't know about the future. There are still many question marks."

Arsenal have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano and Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndickia, which would mean one amongst Mustafi or Sokratis Papastathopoulos might be on a move away. However, that hasn't stopped either defender from putting their best foot forward before the break in play and Mustafi went on to add that he's more worried about the current situation rather than his future at Arsenal.

“We are in a situation where everyone is worried about the current situation and not so much about their personal future. There are so many discussions about whether we can even finish the season or not.So it is difficult to think about my personal future," he added.