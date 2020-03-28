Reports | Real Madrid place £450 million price tag on Manchester United target Federico Valverde

Real Madrid have had a tendency to rate special talent very high and they have made some of the costliest transactions in the history of European football. Most consider it a dream to play for Madrid, but there are few that the club simply adores. The most recent to enter that privileged list, is Federico Valverde with Diario Madridista claim that amidst increasing interests from outside Spain, the Los Blancos have placed a £450 million price tag on the midfielder.