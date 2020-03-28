Reports | Real Madrid place £450 million price tag on Manchester United target Federico Valverde
Today at 3:28 PM
Real Madrid have branded Federico Valverde with a release clause of £450 million amidst interest from England, France and Germany. Manchester United are amongst his top suitors with the club having scouted the highly-rated 21-year-old with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking for reinforcements in midfield.
Real Madrid have had a tendency to rate special talent very high and they have made some of the costliest transactions in the history of European football. Most consider it a dream to play for Madrid, but there are few that the club simply adores. The most recent to enter that privileged list, is Federico Valverde with Diario Madridista claim that amidst increasing interests from outside Spain, the Los Blancos have placed a £450 million price tag on the midfielder.
It would mean that a move for the Uruguayan star would see the world transfer record smashed after Neymar’s £220 million to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona two years ago. With Kovacic’s departure to Chelsea and Zinedine Zidane’s attempts to experiment, Valverde was handed a regular opportunity to shine before the season was suspended. Both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have been in and out of starting eleven, considering their current forms.
The Uruguayan is a live wire in that midfield and has hardly put a step wrong this campaign. Red Devils boss Ole Solskjaer hasn’t shied away from admiring the Real midfielder and believes his skill set will suit the United system. Nemanja Matic is coming of age and fans have a divided opinion over Fred despite the Brazilian's performances this season. However, reports indicate that the Red Devils are not keen to shell out more than required for the midfielder.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Federico Valverde
- Zinedine Zidane
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Manchester United
- Real Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.