Reports | Premier League and EFL clubs could be forced into leave of absence scheme

The Premier League and EFL are set to discuss placing contractual players on leave of absences in a meeting with the Professional Footballers’ Association. The suspension of football has caused serious financial problems for clubs across England with them looking for ways to survive the pandemic.

The crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic has started showing its impact on the economic sector in football. After many deliberations, reports indicate that the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) had invited the concerned officials of the Premier League and EFL on Thursday to hear them out. The Evening Standard has reported that the meeting could see football clubs in England consider using the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

It would see them hand contractual players a leave of absence but that's a decision that clubs have been reluctant to take so far. The major issue lies in the contracts that players are tied to as a leave of absence is missing from these contracts. The Evening Standard added that the missing clause has scared a few clubs as they believe a few players might leave as free transfers if the given conditions prevail.

The furlough can still be negotiated for the management staff, as has been done by EFL clubs MK Dons and Milwall. An intervention by the PFA though does seem necessary if it is to be extended to the players as well. If the clubs and PFA are able to find a middle ground on this then, the Standard further reported that, the government scheme would aid the clubs by paying 80% of the players’ monthly salary, up to £2,500.

An estimate has been made that claims this will help these clubs save in the region of £60,000 a month, while the players still get paid their wages. Championship side Birmingham City have already asked its players to take wage deferrals, while clubs like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona have either implemented a wage cut or have asked their players to volunteer for a temporary reduction in salary.

PFA’s chief executive, Gordon Taylor has openly accepted that the association is wary about the financial burden that the clubs and players will endure. He went on to admit that the meeting is to talk about all the issues both financial and non-financial as clubs try to get through this crisis. Taylor also added that owners not paying their players on time have been a problem which they're looking at solving.

“The meeting is to talk about all the issues, finances, contracts, returning to training. We are just trying to get some consistency. The welfare of the players is the priority. These are worrying times for players as well as clubs — and we know from before that some owners have not been the best at paying players on time," Taylor said, reported the Evening Standard.