Reports | Kevin De Bruyne considering options amidst Real Madrid interest

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is considering his options before the next season begins, and with Real Madrid’s increasing interest, the a potential move away is on the cards. The Belgian has been a key cog for City and his recent performances have outed him as one of the best in his position.

Manchester City are bound to endure a hard time after UEFA’s two year Champions League ban. The Etihad club has filed an appeal against the same, and their plea will be discussed, once the COVID-19 crisis is over. Meanwhile, the club management has turned its attention to ensure that the star-studded team isn't dismantled by some of the best sides around the world following the European ban.

Reports from ESPN have revealed that Real Madrid have emerged as great admirers of City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who has grown sceptical after the ban. The Spanish giants are looking to revamp their midfield, with ageing Luka Modric and James Rodriquez both being linked away from the Madrid capital. The Belgian has a natural intent for creative and attacking play, something Zidane would surely look to utilize.

Pep Guardiola though has made attempts to convince both Raheem Sterling and De Bruyne to accept improved contracts and stay with the Spaniard. The former Chelsea man has an eye for crucial and complex passes that have seen him bag 16 assists in the English top-flight. Los Blancos have also been linked with a move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba with both players rumoured to cost in the range of around €150 million.

The Cityzens were found guilty of violating Financial Fair Play rules of European football and as a result, were handed the ban. But, it is being reported that De Bruyne has decided to listen to offers irrespective of the Etihad side’s appeal getting rejected or accepted.