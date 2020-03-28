Reports | Inter Milan prepared to chase after Arturo Vidal again despite failed January move

Inter Milan in their search of midfield options have decided to settle for an experienced player and Arturo Vidal is being considered after a failed January move. With Barcelona looking to sign Lautaro Martinez in the next window, the Nerazzurri are keen to take advantage and get the best deal.

Barcelona have convinced themselves that letting go of Arturo Vidal is a safe option now and it has seen the club reportedly transfer list the midfielder. Reports indicate that the La Liga giants plan to cash in on the 32-year-old with clubs from across Europe interested. Amongst that list are Serie A giants Inter Milan who were keen on a move in January and reports indicate that the Nerazzurri are still interested in a move for the former Juventus star.

Italian news outlet Calciomercato have reported that the Milan side, after failed attempts at securing a move for Vidal in January, will try again in the next transfer window with Barcelona open to the move. The Chilean wouldn’t be a new acquaintance to Italian football with him having spent four successful years at Juventus before leaving to play in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich.

Vidal was seen as a backup option by former manager Ernesto Valverde and nothing has changed under new boss Quique Setien. The Chilean has played a total of 13 games in La Liga and scored in 6 of them but his role has been playing second fiddle to the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Arthur Melo. Reports indicate that things might change under Conte with the former Chelsea boss looking to add experience to his midfield.

The probability of the move is strengthened with the involvement of agent Fernando Felicevich. The super-agent helped Conte bring Alexis Sanchez to the San Siro on loan and with him being Vidal's agent, reports indicate that Conte expects him to help with the move. Meanwhile, the Inter Milan boss has his strategy laid out too with Barcelona demanding about £15million for the Chilean, the former Juventus boss is looking to reduce the price by offering a deal for Lautaro Martinez.