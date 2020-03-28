Philippe Coutinho needs the right team to help transform his career, admits Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Philippe Coutinho needs the right team to help get his career back on track. The Brazilian left England for Barcelona but has struggled to make any impact whatsoever at the Camp Nou with even a loan spell in Germany not helping his case.

The 28-year-old did have a flying start to his time at Bayern Munich but his form has since petered out with the midfielder failing to make an impact. More importantly, he’s failed to convince the Bavarian giants to make his move permanent with reports indicating that Coutinho will return to Barcelona at the end of his one year loan spell in Germany.

However, despite being linked to Manchester United, former Red Devil Rio Ferdinand went onto admit that the club doesn't need Coutinho especially with them having signed Bruno Fernandes in January. Instead, while Ferdinand did concede that a move back to the Premier League is what the midfielder needs, he also added that the 28-year-old has to go to the right side and Manchester United aren’t that team.

"At Liverpool, Philippe Coutinho was an amazing player, but since he left Liverpool he hasn't really done it yet. He struggled at Barcelona, struggled to fit in there and then he hasn't done amazingly well at Bayern. I think he is a great player, a huge talent, I think he needs saving. Coming into the Premier League to the right team would be a saviour for him - he needs that. I would have said Man United before Bruno Fernandes turned up, but not now," Ferdinand said on Instagram.

The Red Devils are not the only side linked with a move for the former Liverpool star with Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and even Everton all heavily linked with moves for Coutinho. However, while a move for Everton has already been reportedly ruled out, all three London sides are still open to signing the Brazilian and Ferdinand admitted that both Arsenal and Spurs could use the 28-year-old.

"Would he improve Spurs? Yes, he would, 100%. People like [Harry] Kane, Dele [Alli], [Heung-min] Son etc. all feed off someone like him. I think he would be a great addition to Spurs' squad. Arsenal he would definitely improve them, but where does he play in their system? They've got [Mesut] Ozil. I like Ozil if he is played well. Barely any team can afford him where he would fit in."

"He wouldn't fit into City, Liverpool, not any teams like that. Would he be a good addition, yes? Not Man United though, and he played for Liverpool so it is a difficult one. The rivalry is mad," he added.