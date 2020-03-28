Hard for players to stay focused during this break, admits Frank Lampard

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confessed that he’s found it hard to motiviate himself and his players have found it hard to concentrate because of the break. While all Premier League players continue to train normally at home, many believe that the season will not resume after the April 30 target.

The Blues’ squad are no different, with the club ensuring that they get the proper food and training regimen even during this break from football. But that is not the same as match preparation on a proper training field which has already started causing problems for the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and many others. The midfielder’s progress has been halted as he needs match fitness to get back to his best.

That has caused problems and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard went on to admit that the club are finding it hard to get players to stay focused amidst rumours that the April 30th deadline might be pushed back even further. The Blues boss also added that things are changing very quickly and the last thing the club wants to do is push their players for no reason whatsoever.

"It is very difficult at the moment because we have got nothing concrete in front of us. We have seen that things can change very quickly, so we can only go by the dates we have been given but daily or probably weekly we are looking at it, saying: 'well, how do we train? What does it look like? The last thing I want to do when the players are in this position is to try and push and push and push (them) for no reason” Lampard told the 5th Stand.

The Chelsea squad were amongst the first, alongside Arsenal, to be put in isolation after Blues starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. That forced the Premier League’s hand and it saw the English FA combined with the English government, to take the decision to suspend the season for a certain period of time. Lampard went on to admit that the situation has changed, with player's motivation changed from football to protection of their families.

"This situation has obviously been changing frequently from the start and it is all new ground. I've just let them know that I am there for them individually because these are tough times whether it's emotionally, physically everything we have to be there for the players. Motivation can be slightly put to the side."

"I think the motivation at the moment for everyone is how their families are, how their relatives are, how we all see the outside world, and sometimes the realisation probably that there are things which are a lot more important than football. However much we love Chelsea and are fortunate to do our jobs, this has certainly hit home for that," the Chelsea boss added.