This crisis has subjected football to change, claims Uli Hoeness

Uli Hoeness, the ex-Bayern Munich President, has expressed his worries over the changes that football will have to endure as the aftermath of the present pandemic crisis. According to him, we will not witness any high budget transfer business in the next few upcoming transfer windows.

As Europe continues to grapple with the absence of football, the ambassadors of the beautiful game have come forth and expressed their opinions. The ex-Bayern Munich President, Uli Hoeness was latest amongst many who admitted that stakeholders of the game are bound to face challenges. The two German top-flight leagues were earlier suspended till the early April, but it is now assumed that the period will extend to April 30.

DFL economy reports suggested in February that 12.9% of the total revenue for the German clubs is churned out of ticketing. The other two pillars of economic support that offer an aggregate of 57.9% backing are broadcasting and sponsoring. With football enduring a stalemate, the financial burden will have many repercussions, believes the ex-Bavarians President.

Speaking to the Kicker, the German said, “It all stands and falls with the fact if we can play again this season. Games without fans still guarantee the distribution of TV income and if that happens there will not be any existential problems for the 2019-20 season.”

The bigger problem, as Hoeness defines it, would be if football is gone for long. The impact would affect the seasons to come.

“But if we can't play until Christmas -- as the worst-case prognosis suggests -- the entire league's existence will be threatened. The illness is like the plague. We must wait. Those who forecast the return of football are nothing but charlatans," Hoeness added.

Amidst this crisis in Germany, clubs with lofty finance, the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen have all donated in the region of €20m to help the lower leagues. Additionally, Union Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach have decided to volunteer for a salary cut.

The only sunny side Hoeness seemed to point at when foreseeing the aftermath was regarding the transfer budgets.

"The current situation is a threat, but also a chance to change the coordinates. You can't dictate it, but transfer fees in excess of €100 million will be a thing of the past for the next few years. All countries are affected. There will most likely be a new footballing world."