Reports | Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler

Arsenal have emerged as serious suitors for Mestalla midfielder Carlos Soler, and Mikel Arteta is believed to be an admirer of his fellow countryman. The Gunners are preparing for an overhaul under new manager Arteta, who is looking to bring new faces for his defensive line and midfield.

Arsenal are weighing their options from around Europe to welcome new faces in the summer transfer window. The team’s playing quality under new boss Mikel Arteta has improved surprisingly. The Spaniard though has plans to offload a few of the current players, to make space and generate funds for new signings.

MARCA have reported that Gunners’ interest in Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler has grown significantly. Manager Arteta has a liking towards his Spanish compatriot and believes he would fit his system. Arsenal’s pursuit of the midfielder will be challenged by his long term contract which ties him to the Mestalla Outfit until 2023.

On the defensive front, it was observed that the North London club are also monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan NDicka.

Soler has cemented his spot in the squad with sturdy performances. A progressive midfielder, the ex-Spain U21 international is a great passer of the ball. He has featured on the pitch a total of 116 times for Valencia and has scored on 17 occasions. With the North Londoners wary that Dani Ceballos might leave for Real Madrid, the Valencia midfielder would be an apt replacement.

MARCA has also suggested that the Spanish club is in an urgency to raise as much as £36m via player sales. Their attempts to sell striker Rodrigo to Barcelona in January didn’t bear any fruit. Therefore the possibility of departures from Valencia this Summer is expected to be significant.