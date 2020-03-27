Reports | Chelsea to make an ambitious move for Manuel Neuer

Frank Lampard is readying funds as he prepares for a Summer overhaul at Chelsea, after being left unconvinced by some of his current players. Both William Caballero and Kepa Arrizabalaga have been given opportunities to guard the goal, and an exit for one of them looks highly likely.

Chelsea are prepared to let go of a few of their current personnel as Manager Frank Lampard draws on his shortlist for the Summer. Sitting at the 4th spot in the Premier League, the manager is expecting more from his players. Unfortunately, his demands haven’t been met, and he is ready to replace a few of his boys due to this disappointment.

According to the ESPN reports, the Blues have made an ambitious attempt and have enquired for Bayern Munich goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer. The previous season under Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea made Kepa Arrizabalaga the costliest keeper of all time. It has been difficult for the Spaniard to keep up with those expectations and that honour.

Kepa lost his cool once with Sarri last season, and his attitude has been brought into question since then. Chelsea had to stay away from any kind of purchasing, thanks to a ban from FIFA and are ready to compensate for that dry spell, this summer.

The Munich side though are keen to hold on to the German keeper. In his nine years with the club, he won seven Bundesliga titles and one UEFA Champions League. His current contract expires in 2021 and the current negotiations haven't been productive enough, reports from ESPN suggest. The German keeper will be a high-profile signing and if the London side is able to cash in on Kepa, it would facilitate their chase.