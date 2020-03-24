Spanish football suspended indefinitely because of coronavirus pandemic
Today at 1:50 PM
The Royal Spanish Football Federation has confirmed that all football in Spain has been put on hold indefinitely while the country tries to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Sporting activity in the country had been suspended earlier for two gameweeks in March but the situation has changed drastically.
This comes after the number of COVID-19 cases shot up by nearly five thousand in the span of the day reported the BBC. That changed the outlook of everything for the Spanish government and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and they confirmed that it will see football in Spain postponed/suspended until further notice.
Reports indicate that UEFA’s move to shift the Euro 2020 to the summer of 2021 has played a large role in this. It will allow both the La Liga and the Segunda divisions to finish their seasons as more time will be allotted to the league season. However, with the COVID-19 death toll rising steadily, the entire country in a state of emergency and the statement released by the RFEF confirms as much.
“Both the RFEF and La Liga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people, and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of soccer to the many families that are losing loved ones,” reads the statement from the RFEF.
