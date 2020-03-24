Spanish football suspended indefinitely because of coronavirus pandemic

This comes after the number of COVID-19 cases shot up by nearly five thousand in the span of the day reported the BBC. That changed the outlook of everything for the Spanish government and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and they confirmed that it will see football in Spain postponed/suspended until further notice.

Reports indicate that UEFA’s move to shift the Euro 2020 to the summer of 2021 has played a large role in this. It will allow both the La Liga and the Segunda divisions to finish their seasons as more time will be allotted to the league season. However, with the COVID-19 death toll rising steadily, the entire country in a state of emergency and the statement released by the RFEF confirms as much.