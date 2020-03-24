Reports | Chelsea keen to bring West Ham's Declan Rice back to Stamford Bridge
Today at 5:04 PM
Chelsea are reportedly looking at a move for West Ham star Declan Rice with the Blues looking to bring their former youth starlet back to Stamford Bridge. The midfielder has transformed himself over the last few years with the Hammers and it has seen him linked with a move to Manchester United.
While no move has ever materialized, Rice is still reportedly at the top of Manchester United’s shortlist as the Red Devils continue their search for a defensive midfielder. However, Sky Sports have reported that Chelsea are now looking at the possibility of bringing their former youth star back to the club in the near future. The Blues are also looking at signing a new defensive midfielder and believe that the 21-year-old Declan Rice is their man.
The only problem is the fact that Rice does have four years left on his current contract with West Ham and the Hammers are unwilling to sell him cheap. The last reports indicated that the defensive midfielder was valued at more than €50 million by the London club although Sky Sports has reported that Chelsea may not have a problem with that. The Blues are looking to change things over the summer and believe that an overhaul is needed for manager Frank Lampard to succeed.
The Blues were reportedly in the market for a defensive midfielder in the January transfer window with LOSC Lille’s Boubakary Soumare on their shortlist. While Declan Rice was also present, reports indicated that a move in the winter window was not possible with West Ham unwilling to sell. However, Soumare refused to leave as he was looking to finish out the season with Lille and that saw Chelsea change their focus to the summer.
