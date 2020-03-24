Reports | Chelsea keen to bring West Ham's Declan Rice back to Stamford Bridge

While no move has ever materialized, Rice is still reportedly at the top of Manchester United ’s shortlist as the Red Devils continue their search for a defensive midfielder. However, Sky Sports have reported that Chelsea are now looking at the possibility of bringing their former youth star back to the club in the near future. The Blues are also looking at signing a new defensive midfielder and believe that the 21-year-old Declan Rice is their man.

The only problem is the fact that Rice does have four years left on his current contract with West Ham and the Hammers are unwilling to sell him cheap. The last reports indicated that the defensive midfielder was valued at more than €50 million by the London club although Sky Sports has reported that Chelsea may not have a problem with that. The Blues are looking to change things over the summer and believe that an overhaul is needed for manager Frank Lampard to succeed.