Reports | Jose Gimenez on Liverpool’s three man shortlist to replace Dejan Lovren

Liverpool will listen to offers for their outcast defender Dejan Lovren, who has dropped below in Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order, volunteering for an exit. The Croatian has been criticised for his recent performances and is well aware of the fact that he has lost his place among the fans as well.

With growing interest from Italy and a couple of Premier League sides, Liverpool are preparing their own list to replace experienced defender Dejan Lovren. He has been sidelined for most of this campaign now and his struggles have been wide-spread. His only starting eleven appearances came when Joe Gomez and Joel Matip were out injured. AS has revealed the three-man shortlist Jurgen Klopp is working on with the first name being Jose Maria Gimenez.

The defender played a cameo in Atletico Madrid’s heroics at Anfield, earlier this month. He was sidelined for half the season with injuries, constraining him to only 16 appearances for the Los Rojiblancos this term. Liverpool reportedly find him to be the best fit, but his asking buy out clause of €120million has left Liverpool hesitating. Klopp though is an outright admirer of his skills and solid character.

RB Leipzig’s defensive backbone Dayot Upamecano has also been considered. After negotiations for Naby Keita proved successful last summer, Liverpool thinks they can exploit the same for Upamecano. The French youngster who is a serial duel winner has also been linked with Arsenal but the Reds are overly keen over a move. Jurgen Klopp's side are also monitoring the young Alessandro Bastoni at Inter Milan with the center-back impressing after replacing Diego Godin.

Antonio Conte has been greatly impressed by the young starlet who has given a tough fight to the veteran Godin. With his contract expiring in 2021, Lovren himself is keen for a new challenge. The Croatian has choices in Scudetto challengers Lazio, the North London duo of Arsenal and Spurs. The Reds had availed Lovren’s services from Southampton for €20million and are eager to sell him around the same tag.