Rangers should let Celtic be crowned Premiership winners, proclaims John Hartson
Today at 4:08 PM
Former Celtic striker John Hartson has ventured over the idea of Rangers letting go of the Scottish Premiership title, should the restart to the league not happen. The Celts are 13 points clear off Rangers, and it would only take a mathematical miracle, if they were to beat the Scottish champions.
When most European leagues decided unanimously to halt football proceedings, it was a decision welcomed with warmth. Health concerns were the priority as the globe continued to succumb to COVID-19. A second week without football will also be over soon, but concerns over the culmination of this season have grown. In Scotland, the Premiership will not make a comeback anytime before the 30th of April.
With Euro 2020 postponed for a year, the leagues do get a chance to proceed towards their conclusion, but there are questions about if league seasons will actually be allowed to finish. However, that has seen former Celtic forward and now a pundit for BT Sport, John Hartson admit that the Rangers should make an’ “incredible” gesture and concede the league title to Celtic.
"I think they would come out of it with huge respect and gratitude. Rangers would come away with an awful lot of credit if they were to say 'you have been worthy champions, you have a massive lead'. I can honestly say I'd be saying exactly the same if Rangers had the lead. Celtic have got to probably lose five of their last eight games to be overtaken. Let's be realistic, that isn't going to happen," Hartson told Sportsound.
“This is their prerogative and if they wanted to play all the games, that's fine. You've got a similar problem at the bottom with teams going for places and the money that comes with that. Celtic would not want Rangers to do that, they wouldn't want to be handed it, but common sense has to prevail," he added.
