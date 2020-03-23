Liverpool have been fantastic and deserve to be crowned champions, admits Wayne Rooney

Ex-Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has confessed that the Premier League title is rightfully Liverpool's after a fantastic season. Football in England came to a standstill after Mikel Arteta and Callum-Hudson Odoi tested positive cases for COVID-19, with talks of suspending the season.

The unrest among the Liverpool fans is far from settled especially after their side emerged as a force to reckon with in the English top-flight. But that was before a pandemic caused the entire footballing world to come to a standstill. The Reds were 25 points clear of second placed Manchester City, when the decision to stop the league fixtures was released and there are questions as to what will happen next.

But that hasn't stopped Wayne Rooney as he heralded Liverpool for their record campaign and even went on to admit that the Reds deserve to be handed the league title if the season cannot continue. The player/coach at Derby County also added that him being an Everton and Manchester United man, there's a part of him that would like to see the season being called off but it won't be fair.

"Liverpool have been fantastic, they will win the Premier League. They have put so much work in. They deserve this title. Can you imagine waiting 30 years and then having it taken away like this? The right decision has been made. Now, as you can imagine, I have Everton fans phoning me up saying: 'The season has to be cancelled!' And, of course, as an Evertonian and someone who played for Manchester United for 13 years, there's a bit in me that thinks that would be good,” Rooney wrote in the Sunday Times.

Premier League clubs will reconvene on the 3rd April to discuss the current situations, as a plan to restart the league in June is being prepared. There are also questions about various league positions and even a more complex matter when it comes from a financial standpoint. However, Rooney went on to admit that the league season cannot be abandoned especially given how well a few sides have down across the English football league.

"It's also right in terms of promotion and relegation and Champions League places. These issues are so big for the clubs involved that I imagine there would be a lot of legal fights if the season was just abandoned. The fair thing is to finish 2019-20 - even if we have to lose next season in the process. It wouldn't surprise me if finishing the season takes until the end of 2020. For me, that rules out finishing the season behind closed doors," he added.