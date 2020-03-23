Insensitive to talk of Serie A title in these conditions, admits Massimo Cellino

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has offered his firm stance on the Serie A restart, and believes it’s best to declare the league null and void. Italy is Europe’s worst hit country by coronavirus, and saw football activities seized after Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive.

As football endures its worst lockdown ever, opinions flow from all parts of the world. The highly anticipated return of the game has been thrown into speculations and matters in Italy have only worsened. The surety of Serie A action not resuming anytime soon has only grown concrete in the past week after Juventus striker Paulo Dybala became the third player to have tested positive, after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

It has seen players like Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira have left the country on special permission reports indicate and the 2019/20 season hangs in the balance. But, Brescia’s President, Massimo Cellino has admitted that at this moment in time, there is no solution to the problem but to declare the season null and void. He also added that if Lazio president Claudio Lotito needs to rethink his priorites.

"If Lazio want the Scudetto, let them have it. This is the plague. Don't be daft, how can we resume the season? I am thinking of next term and only that. The Coppa Italia, the Scudetto... if [Lazio president] Claudio Lotito wants it, he can have it," Cellino told Corriere dello Sport.

"He's convinced that his team is unbeatable, so let him keep that belief. How can we be sitting here talking about the Serie A title when we have a plague on our doorstep? I couldn't care less about football right now," he added.