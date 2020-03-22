Serie A on alert as Juventus' Paulo Dybala and AC Milan's Paolo Maldini test positive for COVID-19

Weeks after Juventus defender Daniele Rugani became the first player in the Italian top flight to test positive, teammate Paulo Dybala becomes the third Juventus player to test positive. AC Milan director Paolo Maldini and his son have also tested positive with the club taking precautionary steps.

It has been a week into Europe’s biggest football shutdown ever and tensions are on the rise. More and more professional footballers are contracting COVID-19 as the dates for a restart of European leagues has been pushed to the end of April. The latest findings are from the worst-hit European country; Italy. Juventus have another positive case of COVID-19 virus as superstar Paulo Dybala revealed last night that he has tested positive.

BBC has confirmed that both he and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini have contracted the virus, and are being treated accordingly. The Juventus number 10 took to Instagram to reveal his condition and admitted that both he and his girlfriend had tested positive but are being treated accordingly. Rumours were floating about before the suspension that Dybala had tested positive, but there was no confirmation and it was eventually ignored.

Authorities at Old Lady have grown concerned as this is the third of their players, after Daniele Rugani and France international Blaise Matuidi’s cases. Dybala was not the only one who revealed that he tested positive as the BBC have reported that AC Milan have confirmed that their director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel Maldini have also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The 18-year-old had been training with AC Milan’s first team and the Rossoneri have been on alert since this discovery. The duo have self quarantined themselves and will undergo proper clinical recovery.