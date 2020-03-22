Reports | Paris-Saint Germain desperate to extend Kylian Mbappe’s stay

In a world with no football, Paris-Saint Germain are trying to sort out their priorities and are focusing on star performer Kylian Mbappe’s time at the club. MARCA report that boss Thomas Tuchel doesn’t want to let go of the young starlet anytime soon, and has asked to be backed by club authorities. The World Cup winner is a serial goalscorer with an inborn attacking intent and the potential to become one of the best in the world.