Reports | Paris-Saint Germain desperate to extend Kylian Mbappe’s stay
Today at 3:31 PM
Kylian Mbappe has been a prolific star for Paris-Saint Germain, and the club are trying their best to stop the young striker from leaving. Mbappe’s sensational rise has seen him become Europe's hottest star and links of a move to Liverpool, Real Madrid and the rest have caused problems.
In a world with no football, Paris-Saint Germain are trying to sort out their priorities and are focusing on star performer Kylian Mbappe’s time at the club. MARCA report that boss Thomas Tuchel doesn’t want to let go of the young starlet anytime soon, and has asked to be backed by club authorities. The World Cup winner is a serial goalscorer with an inborn attacking intent and the potential to become one of the best in the world.
His scoring tally stands at 18 in Ligue 1, having played only two-third of the season, and has supplied a further 5 goals. Les Parisiens are using the current break to talk to the player’s agent and bind the player, who since his time at former club Monaco, has been on an upward trajectory of ranks. Many consider the France international to challenge for the Ballon d’Or soon with giants like Liverpool, are planning a dream move for Mbappe.
The striker himself though has always been flattered over links with Real Madrid. With Zidane incharge, if his dream club was to successfully lure him, the Ligue 1 champions’ desires will suffer a strong blow. Neymar’s relations with club authorities have always bothered boss Tuchel and with the Brazilian constantly linked with a move back to Barcelona, questions have been asked over PSG's future as a superclub.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.