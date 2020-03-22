Reports | Liverpool to reward Alisson Becker and Virgil van Djik with improved contracts
Today at 2:16 PM
Liverpool have finally made a breakthrough in their contract negotiations for star performers Alisson Becker and Virgil van Djik. The two have been instrumental in Liverpool’s Premier League title advances, and have been on the radar of sharks like Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris-Saint Germain.
Luck has simply not been on Liverpool's side this season especially in the month of March and February. Things went from bad to worse for the Reds as they lost to Watford ensured the ‘Invincible’ title tag was staying only with Arsenal. Then they were humbled, twice, by an ecstatic Atletico Madrid as Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League and now, a pandemic might jeopardize their Premier League title.
The Reds though are doing their best, behind the scenes with sporting director, Michael Edwards has been told to shortlist for their summer shopping spree. The big positive though, is the success in contract negotiations with Liverpool’s prized possessions. Reports from 90 min have revealed that new contracts for both Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk with an generous extension in their wages are close to confirmation.
The two have shown complete faith in Jurgen Klopp and have expressed their desire to stay for the near future at Anfield. The Reds though are right to fear the poaching of the star duo because the Dutch defender has anchored Liverpool’s backline, providing them immense solidarity. While the other, in Brazilian keeper Alisson, has more than repaid a record-breaking fee with his performances over the last two seasons.
