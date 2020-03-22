Reports | Inter Milan intervene in Manchester United’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pursuit
Today at 2:54 PM
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is entering the last spell of his contract and the interest from Inter Milan and Manchester United have intensified. Arsenal are trying to persuade the forward to stay in North London, but with no Champions League football to offer for a third term, hopes are slim.
Inter Milan are preparing their contingency plan, as the likelihood of a breakup of their striking duo, increases. Barcelona are keen on signing Argentine sensation Lautaro Martinez, which would leave a void to partner Romelu Lukaku. The Italian side are convinced that the Arsenal hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the best fit. La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Manchester United will have to revamp their offer for the striker, after increased interest from the Italian side.
It was estimated that the Manchester side had prepared a bid in the region of £50million. United’s bid would fall insufficient now after Antonio Conte intends to strengthen his attacking line for the upcoming season. The former Chelsea boss is also in race for Olivier Giroud as Frank Lampard is not planning to build his squad around the Frenchman. Plus the former Arsenal star's contract expires at the end of the season and it makes things easier.
The Premier League giants have always had difficulty doing business with one another, and with Arsenal having an option to cash in on Aubameyang and send him away from England, the Red Devils’ desire to land a move for him will only grow distant. The former Dortmund man is Premier League’s top scorer with 17 goals already this season, and will also be approached by Barcelona, should their plans to pursue Lautaro Martinez suffer an unlikely blow.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
- Lautaro Martinez
- Romelu Lukaku
- English Premier League
- Serie A
- La Liga
- Fc Barcelona
- Inter Milan
- Arsenal Fc
- Manchester United
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.