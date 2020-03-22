Reports | Four Premier League sides in race for Barcelona's Phillipe Coutinho

Four Premier League clubs are competing for former Liverpool star Phillipe Coutinho’s signature with his loan at Bayern Munich about to conclude. The Brazilian has struggled to find form since leaving England, and Barcelona are unsure whether to sell him or send him on another loan spell.

Football is a game of fame, and one often makes miscalculations while getting the equation with fame and money right. Phillipe Coutinho seems to have realized about his miscalculations only recently, having spoken about his growing desire to return to England’s top flight. And the Premier League wants him back as the Mirror has reported that Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen on the move.

The 27-year-old has already been told by Liverpool that they don’t want him and is thus reportedly looking towards other competitors who can help him re-ignite his career. Coutinho moved to Barcelona in the winter transfer window of 2018 for a massive fee but his dream move has seen the midfielder struggle. The former Liverpool man was inconsistent under Ernesto Valverde, and after underwhelming performances, the fans too booed him frequently.

His morale came crashing down, and the decision to go on loan to Bayern Munich has seen Coutinho slowly gain his confidence back. The Brazilian has been a regular starter for the Bundesliga champions and has managed to net 8 goals and assisting 6 others. The Bavarians paid £7 million loan fee for the creative midfielder who has shown glimpses of his Liverpool self on occasions but will reportedly not shell out to make the move permanent.

His recent dip in form has raised speculations over a permanent move and the Munich outfit are reportedly not keen on paying Barcelona’s £100 million demand. Nonetheless, Coutinho has been vocal about his wishes to make a comeback to Premier League and will sustain the financial cuts, if he feels that his move in Spain was not supposed to last.