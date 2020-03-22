Reports | Barcelona to put Antoine Griezmann up for sale at €100 million

The former Real Sociedad striker arrived over the summer with Barcelona looking for reinforcements but has since struggled to make any impact on the club. His form is at an all-time low with the Frenchman failing to find a proper position in Ernesto Valverde’s system. That hasn’t changed under new boss Quique Setien and with the La Liga giants linked with a move for Lautaro Martinez, ESPN has reported that Griezmann has been transfer listed.

The report added that Barcelona have set an asking price of about €100 million for the striker as they look to try and recoup as much money as they can. Report have also indicated that it does also include potential sales for Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, with the La Liga giants looking to bring in some money to rebuild their squad.