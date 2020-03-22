Jadon Sancho would be a great addition to Chelsea, gushes John Terry

Chelsea legend and Aston Villa assistant coach John Terry has admitted that Jadon Sancho is one of the best youngsters around and a perfect fit for the Blues. The former Manchester City starlet has transformed himself into a bonafide superstar at Borussia Dortmund with many in Europe keen on a move.

The move to Germany for Jadon Sancho has proven to be the best decision the English starlet could have ever made for his career with the regular game-time helping him reach his potential. That combined with the way the 19-year-old has thrived this season in both the Champions League and the Bundesliga has proven to the world that he’s amongst the best in his position and age group.

However, with great power comes a lot of interest and Sancho’s performances over the last few seasons have seen Europe’s biggest chase after his signature. The latest in the race are Chelsea and Blues legend John Terry went on to admit that the Stamford Bridge side would be a great move. He also added that Sancho combined with the youngsters that Chelsea have, will change the team.

“I think Sancho is one of the best young players in the world at the moment, so he’d be a great addition to the Chelsea squad. It would make us better as well but the ones that have come through, the Billy Gilmours, Tammy, Mason, Reece, it’s endless isn’t it? There have been so many positives this season,” said Terry, reported the Evening Standard.

“I think the young lads have shown their potential. We spoke at the start of the season about the likes of Tammy and Mason coming into the squad and they’ve shown that they’re capable of playing. So I think every Chelsea fan, since I came through the ranks, that’s all Chelsea fans wanted to see: the youth team players and the younger generation coming through and making their first team debuts," Terry added.