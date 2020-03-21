Manchester United need Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to succeed, proclaims Paul Merson

Amidst rumours that Manchester United are in the race for Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Paul Merson has claimed that the Red Devils have to sign the striker. The former Borussia Dortmund striker's current deal expires in 2021 and he has reportedly rejected a new deal at the Emirates.

The 30-year-old has been one of the North London giant’s lone bright spots this season and is their top scorer by a large margin. However, that combined with Arsenal’s struggles to make Champions League football for next season has seen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang consider his future. Reports indicate that the former AC Milan forward is looking to challenge himself amongst the best and believes that the Champions League is the place to do that.

However, amidst interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and even Inter Milan, reports have indicated that Manchester United are amongst his top suitors. That has seen former Arsenal star and football pundit Paul Merson admit that the Red Devils need him the most. The former midfielder also added that another creative midfielder alongside Aubameyang would transform the Old Trafford side.

“Aubameyang is what Manchester United are missing. He is a goal scorer and goal scorers are priceless. If you look at United and the way they played against Manchester City a couple of weeks ago, I thought they were very, very good. You looked at them and thought they have got a chance, especially if they could also get hold of a couple more players, especially a creative midfielder,” Merson wrote in his column with Sky Sports.

“You couldn't help but be impressed with their performance and if they were to sign Aubameyang and they also got someone like a Jack Grealish, are they big players? They would be a major force, in my opinion,” he added.