Will take great footballer to Real Madrid this summer, gushes Mino Raiola

Real Madrid would be greatly delighted after popular football agent Mino Raiola recently hinted about doing a big transfer with the Spanish club. Boastful about his lofty list of clients, he recently entertained the idea of a big move for a top player next summer. Raiola’s relations with Los Blancos are believed to be amongst the best in the world and the crafty agent has been good to the La Liga giants in the past.

But if Raiola's comments are to believed, then football's most popular agent might be on the move again. In an interview, the Italian went on to admit that while his relationship with Real Madrid is excellent, he will re-pay that by giving them a top footballer in the summer. Raiola also added that his friendship with Real Madrid's general director Jose Angel Sanchez will play a big part in the proceedings.

"My relations with Real Madrid are very good. I want to take a great footballer there and I will try this summer. It would be a pride for me and my footballers because Real Madrid is a great club. Alphonse Areola is already there, but it’s only half an operation because it’s a loan deal. I am in contact with [general director] Jose Angel Sanchez and I love discussing football and FIFA issues with him because his opinion interests me. I have great hope that one day he will be able to lead a great footballer to Real Madrid," Raiola told MARCA.

All eyes now turn to Paul Pogba, who has for long now been awaiting a move away from Old Trafford. The midfielder has been troubled by injuries this season with only 7 appearances, reports indicate that there Pogba is no longer interested in staying at Manchester United. Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does see the France international as a part of his long term plans and recently asserted that Pogba belongs at Old Trafford.

But Raiola had a different opinion and went on to admit that the former Juventus star is going through a tough time at Old Trafford right now but is still focused on ending the season on a high note. However, the Italian also added that Pogba is looking for Champions League football and believes that it's where he needs to test himself to become even better.

"Paul is going through a difficult time, but let it be clear because in England they are very sensitive, Pogba is focused on making a great end to the season with Manchester United. He wants to get back into the team and make a great end to the season and that United can reach the Champions League," he added.