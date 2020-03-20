Was really really close to signing for Juventus, admits Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku has confessed that he was really close to joining Juventus last summer but instead opted to sign for the Nerazzurri instead. The former Manchester United striker was looking for a move away and left for a club record fee of £73 million after a prolonged transfer saga.

The Belgium international was heavily linked with a move to Europe’s top five sides last summer after he decided to leave Manchester United but eventually signed for the San Siro giants for a club record fee. Since then, Lukaku has shone for the Nerazzurri with 23 goals in 35 appearances, before the season was suspended, with him a key reason as to why Inter are in the title race alongside Lazio and Juventus.

However, things could have gone another way as Lukaku went on to admit that he nearly signed for Juventus over the summer but his mind was always set on Inter Milan. The former Chelsea, West Brom and Everton striker also added that some of his heroes once played for the Nerazzurri and that Antonio Conte played a huge part in his decision.

"I was close, really close [to joining Juve], but my mind was always set on Inter and the manager. As a kid I looked up to Adriano, Ronaldo and [Christian] Vieri. Obviously when Inter came – and the manager Conte wanted me at Chelsea and Juve as well – I wanted to go there and see what it was like, keep my head down and work," Lukaku told Ian Wright in an interview.

The Belgian striker’s last season at Manchester United did not go according to plan with Lukaku falling out with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It saw the 27-year-old play sparingly and out of position before he eventually left and Lukaku admitted that it was a difficult situation. He also added that in the end, he had to make a decision for his career and leave Old Trafford.

"One bad year can happen to everybody, and I was done at United. It was a difficult situation. I had to make a decision over going somewhere where I can learn other aspects of my game and work with somebody that wanted me as well. Ole wanted me to stay but I told him it was over. I didn't have the energy. All credit to him because he's been a man and he helped me make the move away,” he added.