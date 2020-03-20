Reports | Manchester United to offer ambassadorial role to Eric Cantona
Manchester United will further bolster their promotion strategies by plotting a return for greatly revered club legend Eric Cantona as an ambassador for the club. The Frenchman is considered amongst the best to have ever played in a United shirt and is responsible for French football’s revolution.
Manchester United is a club with a rich legacy and a proud history. They have always had the tendency to hold on to their best in all ways possible. Prolific striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was brought back at the helm as the manager last season, and United are all set for another big invite. Mirror Sport claims that the Red Devils have offered club legend Eric Cantona an ambassadorial role.
The plan is to strengthen the fan base, bring more financial backing to the club, and simply because one can’t refuse to have Cantona as the face of their club. The current club hierarchy and Ed Woodward have seen criticism directed at them and the report added, that by appointing the former France international, the club is looking to change that in the near future.
The Manchester club have always thrived on their greats. The embodiment of the club, elite manager Sir Alex Ferguson is an active attendee of his club’s fixtures and former stars Denis Irwin and Bryan Robson have been successful ambassadors for the club and a significant part of their roadshows. The two haven’t shied away from making personal appearances, irrespective of the team’s performances.
