Reports | Manchester United to offer ambassadorial role to Eric Cantona

Manchester United is a club with a rich legacy and a proud history. They have always had the tendency to hold on to their best in all ways possible. Prolific striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was brought back at the helm as the manager last season, and United are all set for another big invite. Mirror Sport claims that the Red Devils have offered club legend Eric Cantona an ambassadorial role.

The plan is to strengthen the fan base, bring more financial backing to the club, and simply because one can’t refuse to have Cantona as the face of their club. The current club hierarchy and Ed Woodward have seen criticism directed at them and the report added, that by appointing the former France international, the club is looking to change that in the near future.