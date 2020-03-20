Reports | Barcelona intensify their interest in Valencia starlet Ferran Torres

Valencia star Ferran Torres’s contract is set to expire in 2021, and amidst interest from Barcelona, he is reportedly ready to reject an extension offered by the La Liga side. Torres has had an impressive season with Los Ches and is one of the main reasons why Valencia are 7th in La Liga.

Valencia are growing wary of Ferran Torres’s situation at the club, as the winger has outrightly expressed with his actions that he intends to leave the Mestalla outfit. The club has now seen a second attempt at contract extension turned down by the 20-year-old, and reports indicate that they believe it will be difficult to convince their emerging starlet.

However, Goal has reported that Torres has rejected yet another contract, which included an attractive pay rise, putting him amongst the club's top earners. The young winger however, has reportedly made up his mind with the possibility that his new offer might not have seemed justified to him. The Spaniard's performances for the club has been impressive with Torres netting 6 goals and assisted 7 others in his 35 appearances this season so far.

There are clubs with greater financial backing who would value him more, but perhaps the mindset behind Torres’s will is different. The Valencia man is on lookout for a new challenge, a bigger platform reports indicate his top suitors Barcelona can offer. It is expected that both Juventus and Dortmund will also bid for the Valencia wideman, the report from Goal further added.

However, while the youngster is still considering his options, reports indicate that the main issue with Barcelona is the presence of experienced figures like Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele at Camp Nou. That could see Torres opt for another side but with a release clause of £91.8 million, things may get complicated despite the fact that the Spaniard's willingness to leave, could ultimately land any side a profitable deal.