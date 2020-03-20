Reports | Atletico Madrid to double Thomas Partey's release clause amidst interest from England

Atletico Madrid have grown wary of Thomas Partey attracting interest from England, and as a result, have decided to almost double his release clause. Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United have both been scouting the midfielder and are keen on a summer move for the 26-year-old.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been showered with praise for his attitude and work rate. The midfielder has produced a string of impressively solid performances with his most recent being against Liverpool in the crucial second leg tie of Champions League. The coaching staff and management are becoming increasingly confident of the Ghana international.

However, while the midfielder is bound to Madrid until 2023, Diego Simeone wants to ensure that none of the competitors can lure Partey away from the Spanish giants. Atletico have acknowledged that the 26-year-old has surpassed their expectations with stellar on field displays and are all set to assure the Ghanian midfielder of his value, as Goal has reported that the two parties have started discussions over a new contract already.

Reports indicate that the new offer on the table will see the midfielder earn around €4.5 million annually. Goal further reported that Los Rojiblancos have introduced a massive increment in the midfielder’s release clause which has now risen to £93 million, with it previously being in and around £50 million. Both Arsenal and Manchester United have grown fond of the midfielder and believe that he could be an answer to their midfield woes.

The Gunners are in desperate need of a figure who can provide solidarity to their midfield. Both Lucas Torriera and Granit Xhaka have fallen well short in that regard. But, as it stands currently for the North Londoners, a European berth is not guaranteed, which is what Manchester United can offer alongside regular game-time despite handing a new deal to Nemanja Matic.