Reports | AC Milan plotting €40 million summer move for Real Betis' Nabil Fekir

AC Milan are on the lookout to bolster their attack and have prioritized the chase for Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir. The former Olympique Lyon man moved to Spain last summer and since then has impressed, piling 13 goal contributions in 23 appearances. Various links were established between the French international and Real Madrid last summer but no move materialized in the end.

However, reports indicate that Zinedine Zidane remains adamant for the club to take action on Paul Pogba. But should a club of Real’s stature come knocking, the likes of Fekir can easily be persuaded but Calciomercato have reported AC Milan are willing to pay €40m to acquire the former Olympique Lyon star. Now at Real Betis, the Serie A giants have been impressed by the midfielder's performances and are willing to shell out what the Los Verdiblancos want for Fekir.