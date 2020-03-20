Reports | 2020/21 Premier League season won’t start until 2019/20 season is completed

The decision to extend the shutdown from April 3 to April 30 was taken after a vote by all 20 Premier League clubs on Thursday and it also saw the FA extend the June deadline. That will allow the league to finish the season before moving on and ESPN have reported that the new 2020/21 season will not start until the current one is completed.

The report from the ESPN also revealed that there is an acceptance between the FA and the various clubs across the English football pyramid that next season will be postponed because of the coronavirus but nothing will start before the 2019/20 season ends. ESPN further added that there is hope that the 2019/20 season will restart in early May to help end the season but it will most likely be behind closed doors.