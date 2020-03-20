Reports | 2020/21 Premier League season won’t start until 2019/20 season is completed
Today at 4:25 PM
All professional football in England was suspended last Friday and reports have indicated that the 2020/21 English season will not start until the 2019/20 season is completed. This comes after the FA’s statement that has seen the June deadline postponed indefinitely to allow the season to end.
The decision to extend the shutdown from April 3 to April 30 was taken after a vote by all 20 Premier League clubs on Thursday and it also saw the FA extend the June deadline. That will allow the league to finish the season before moving on and ESPN have reported that the new 2020/21 season will not start until the current one is completed.
The report from the ESPN also revealed that there is an acceptance between the FA and the various clubs across the English football pyramid that next season will be postponed because of the coronavirus but nothing will start before the 2019/20 season ends. ESPN further added that there is hope that the 2019/20 season will restart in early May to help end the season but it will most likely be behind closed doors.
However, while there is no end in-sight at the moment, the issues with the FA Cup and relegation in various leagues across the English football pyramid has forced the FA to extend the 2019/20 season’s deadline indefinitely. Reports indicate that clubs within the EFL’s system have been told not to train before the April 3 but if training does resume normally after that, then the hope is that an early May deadline is achievable.
