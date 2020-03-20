Erling Haaland is amongst upper echelon of talents in football, proclaims Jesse Marsch

RB Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch has admitted that Erling Haaland has the talent and the mental acumen to become one of the best in football. The Norwegian has made a sensational impact on the world with 40 goals so far in all competitions, which includes 9 goals in 8 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

However, in all competitions, since his January move, Haaland has only managed eleven goals in as many appearances including a sensational brace against PSG. He struggled in the second leg and it saw the Parisian giants move onto the next stage at the expense of Borussia Dortmund but few can doubt the talent and the impact the 19-year-old striker has made.

His performances for RB Salzburg in the first half of the season saw the best of the best across Europe keen on a move but in the end, Dortmund won the race. However, Haaland’s former manager, and RB Salzburg boss, Jesse Marsch went onto admit that the teenager has the talent and the potential to become the best in the world. He also added that the Norwegian’s desire to succeed is incredible and will help him in his journey.

“He's a special personality. He's clearly an incredible talent. I mean, his athleticism, his speed, it right away puts him in the upper echelon of talents in our sport. And then you add his desire to be successful, his mentality every day, the way he works at his technical ability, the way he works at his finishing every day, how much he puts into trying to be the best footballer he can possibly be every day,” Marsch said to the Planet Futbol Podcast.

The emergence of Haaland has seen the spotlight turned towards RB Salzburg and their youth system which has slowly been producing some of the best young players around. The likes of Dayot Upamecano, Naby Ketia, Takumi Minamino and so many others have all found their way through the RB Salzburg system and Marsch went on to admit, that there are many more in the pipeline.

“I think right now we have maybe 15 players that we'll easily be able to sell in the next two years for at least €15 million. So much of what I do every day is not just preparing the team to be successful as a group, but also grooming each individual to maximize their own potential,” he added.