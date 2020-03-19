Reports | Arsenal resigned to losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amidst Barcelona interest
Today at 1:39 PM
Arsenal are resigned to losing star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer amidst interest from across Europe. The former Borussia Dortmund striker has made an incredible impact at the club but he reportedly wants Champions League football and doesn’t believe Arsenal can achieve that goal.
That combined with the fact that his current contract expires at the end of the 2020/21 season has caused serious problems for the North London giants. However, in a statement released earlier in the season, Arsenal revealed that they were no longer going to be held ransom to expiring contracts and will look to sell them as soon as possible. That combined with reports that the club are looking to cash in has been further reiterated by Spanish news outlet Sport.
Sport has reported that the Gunners are resigned to losing the Gabon international and are thus looking to cash out in the summer. The report further added that Barcelona and Inter Milan are amongst his top suitors with both sides looking for a world-class striker. The 30-year-old does have one big contract left in his career and reports indicate that the lure of Champions League football might be too hard to resist in the near future.
That combined with the fact that Arsenal are struggling to make a Champions League spot has seen Aubameyang consider a move away. Sport further reported that Aubameyang’s entourage reportedly met with Barcelona in January but the La Liga giants were unable to afford a move for the striker then. That will change in the summer and Sport added that the Catalan giants are still overly keen on the move for the former AC Milan star.
