Our primary objective is to protect integrity of competition, asserts EFL

The English football league (EFL) has admitted that their foremost objective is to protect the leagues and their integrity following the suspension of football. The coronavirus pandemic has caused massive problems across the world with a side-quest being the suspension of all sporting activity.

That has caused chaos amongst the football calendars with both the UEFA and FIFA forced to postpone and shift about competitions in order to allow leagues to finish their season. It has also seen a worldwide suspension of all sporting activity with the Olympics the only event not cancelled/postponed as of yet and that has caused issues for the various football associations around the world.

There have been a number of ideas floating about to either shorten or void the league seasons but a statement from the EFL went on to admit that their main priority is to finish the season. But the only way to do that is to protect the integrity of the competition and the EFL added that they are in touch with the FA, the Premier League and the government to find the right way on how to do that.

“The primary objective, in order to protect competition integrity, is to deliver a successful conclusion to the 2019/20 season, subject to the over-riding priority around health and well-being. The EFL is continuing regular dialogue with the government and relevant health authorities and, as and when more information is known regarding the scale and extent of the coronavirus outbreak in this country, a decision will be taken on the resumption of the Leagues fixtures,” the statement read.

The biggest problem that suspending the league has caused is financially with the smaller clubs across England all suffering financial loss. That loss will continue for as long as the season remains in suspension but the EFL has revealed that they are launching a 50 million fund to help deal with that. It’s a short-term, no interest loan that has been made available to clubs in line with the league’s bylaws.

"Measures are to be put in place to immediately assist with cash flow via a £50m short-term relief package. This fund consists of the remaining Basic Award payments being advanced to clubs immediately, with the remainder made up through interest-free loan facility available to clubs, calculated in line with the EFLs Article of Associations.

"The cash injection is included as part of a series of measures, that includes potential government support to help clubs and their associated businesses through this period of uncertainty,” the statement added.