English football suspension extended until at least April 30

After a meeting between the FA and various other football representatives in England, the FA have confirmed that there will be no professional football until April 30. The original deadline was April 3 but after further investigation, the suspension has been increased to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Reports indicated that the English FA, amongst other football countries, were looking to extend their season in order to end the 2019/20 campaign and not declare it null and void. That saw the UEFA push the Euro 2020 by a year to the summer of 2021 in order to give them space and time. However, while the original deadline was set as April 3rd, the FA has confirmed that there will be no professional football in England until at least April 30, with them also pushing the season deadline.

That includes the Premier League, the Championship and the leagues below alongside the women’s professional game in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Initially, reports indicated that the FA were confident of resuming full action by early April but as UK battles the pandemic, their stance has changed and they revealed as much in a statement released by the Premier League.

"The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19. We're united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so,” reads the statement from the Premier League.

The statement also revealed that the FA have extended the season indefinitely past June 1, which will allow the 2019/20 league season to be finished in England. It also added that the FA supports UEFA’s decision to postpone Euro 2020 which will create space and time to complete the various domestic seasons and various cup competitions across not just England but Europe.

"We've collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition. The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that “the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season.

"However, our Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019-20 season in relation to professional football. Additionally, we've collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than Thursday 30 April. The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority,” it added.

Premier League, EFL, FA joint statement says no football to be played until April 30 at the earliest.



All still committed to trying to resume and conclude the season when it's safe to do so.



Usual June 30 deadline "extended indefinitely". Full statement https://t.co/5cPGf9fmCJ — Oliver Kay (@OliverKay) March 19, 2020