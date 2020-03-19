Coronavirus pandemic my most serious hurdle at Tottenham, confesses Daniel Levy

Daniel Levy has admitted that the outbreak of COVID-19 has been the most serious hurdle he’s had to handle in the two decades he has been at Tottenham. The footballing world has come to a complete standstill over the pandemic which has seen UEFA, FIFA and various FA’s take serious action.

That does put Tottenham’s place for a Champions League spot in jeopardy with the club sitting outside the top five places. It means, that if the season ended right now, Spurs would play Europa League football instead of Champions League and that has seen many ask for the season to be completed. It’s the decision that is in the pipeline right now with the Premier League, the EFL and the English FA meeting to discuss how to proceed.

However, in an interview, Spurs chief Daniel Levy went on to admit that this has been the toughest and hardest hurdle he has had to overcome in his nearly two decade spell at the club. The 58-year-old also added that the club has ceased all fan facing operations and are operating under incredible uncertainty which has seen the need to work together increase.

“We are all facing uncertain times both at work and in our personal lives,” Levy said. “I have spent nearly 20 years growing this club and there have been many hurdles along the way – [but] none of this magnitude. The Covid-19 pandemic is the most serious of them all. You will have noticed that we have, as a necessity, ceased all fan-facing operations,” revealed Levy to the Guardian.

"With such uncertainty we shall all need to work together to ensure the impact of this crisis does not undermine the future stability of the club. Our priority is the health and wellbeing of our staff, players, partners, supporters and their families.”