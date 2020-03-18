Reports | Thomas Meunier to leave PSG for Borussia Dortmund in summer

Thomas Meunier will reportedly leave Paris Saint-Germain for Borussia Dortmund in the summer with the Belgian star out of contract in France. PSG and Meunier were at the negotiating table but with no agreement in place, the Belgian full-back has reportedly opted to continue his career elsewhere.

Ligue 1 Champions Paris-Saint Germain have decided to part ways with their full-back Thomas Meunier after almost 4 years despite reports indicating that the Belgian wanted to continue his partnership with Les Parisiens. But after months at the negotiating table, the two parties were unable to find a middle ground and it has left Meunier as a free agent at the end of the season.

That has seen ESPN reveal that Borussia Dortmund’s negotiations with the player and his agent have been a success and a five year deal in the region of around €50 million is being discussed. Meunier is a natural right-back with an attacking tendency who is dangerous when racing forward, yet making the ground on time for his defensive duties, something that had impressed English clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Meunier saga was expected to have the Red Devils as a crucial part, but a lack of interest recently from the Manchester club has made it easier for Meunier to make his decision. Arsenal opted out of the race, realizing there lie other concerns that must be prioritized than to bring a challenger for Hector Bellerin. The Signal Iduna Park outfit were desperate for a reliable option, after their incessant attempts at making Achraf Hakimi’s move permanent failed to materlize.

The Morrocan international has transformed himself into one of the best full-backs in the world during his time at Dortmund which saw the Los Blancos keen not to part with the young starlet. The move should see Meunier united with his Belgian compatriots Axel Witzel and Thorgan Hazard at the German club, who might have played a small role in bringing their international teammate to Germany.