Reports | Real Madrid prepared to let Gareth Bale leave for free in summer

Fans have encountered a difficult period as football suffers through a major lockdown and doubts of a restart piling up as COVID-19 strengthens its grip over the world. But many clubs and managers are using this period of quarantine to retrospect the pros and cons of whatever they played this season and the road going forward. Zinedine Zidane is among those who is planning for a transformation at Real Madrid and reports indicate that his priority is an exit for Gareth Bale.