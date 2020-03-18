Reports | Real Madrid prepared to let Gareth Bale leave for free in summer
Today at 3:36 PM
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is underwhelmed by Gareth Bale’s performances and is pushing for releasing him in summer, to aid both himself and the club. The Welshman is in the midst of a tough spell at the club, with the probability of him finishing out his contract in Madrid slowly vanishing.
Fans have encountered a difficult period as football suffers through a major lockdown and doubts of a restart piling up as COVID-19 strengthens its grip over the world. But many clubs and managers are using this period of quarantine to retrospect the pros and cons of whatever they played this season and the road going forward. Zinedine Zidane is among those who is planning for a transformation at Real Madrid and reports indicate that his priority is an exit for Gareth Bale.
The rift between the duo has been well documented over the years, which is something that was clear even after Bale helped the Spanish giants win the 2018 Champions League glory. But Marca have claimed that French coach has asked the club to terminate the Welshmen’s contract, despite the fact that he has two years left on his current deal, and allow Bale to leave for free in the summer.
After Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Bale was supposed to take over the baton and fulfill the void left by the Portuguese, but he clearly has collapsed under the mammoth expectations, shy of a goal since the September of 2019, having appeared for the Madrid outfit only thrice in 2020. The Los Blancos do not want to burden themselves with the injury prone winger’s lofty £15.4million wages and are instead looking to spend that elsewhere.
