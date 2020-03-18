Reports | Manchester United and Arsenal interested in Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti

Manchester United are believed to take advantage of Samuel Umtiti’s situation and are ready to spend for the French defender, who is deemed an ideal partner for Harry Maguire. Umtiti has shifted below in the pecking order after enduring constant injuries, and has lost his spot to Clement Lenglet.

Samuel Umtiti was considered a solid pillar at the back just a year or so ago. A regular starter at Barcelona, partnering experienced Spanish defender Gerard Pique, the duo clicked brilliantly for the Catalans. It didn’t take much longer for injuries to interfere with Umtiti’s growing popularity, who after being ruled out for a major knee injury lost his spot to former Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet.

However, with the former Olympique Lyon star still struggling to make an impact, reports indicate that Barcelona are looking to cash in and Spanish news outlet Sport has reported that he is part of the club’s plan to generate almost £120m. The Blaugrana splashed cash behind Phillipe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele believed to be in the region of £248million, but have been hugely unconvinced of the two starlets and are looking to recoup the fee.

Umtiti's struggles with injuries have affected his price tag with his market-value plummeting over the last few years or so. The Frenchman could possibly have gone for a hefty price tag, but reports indicate that any suitors could get him on the cheap with Barcelona making no shortage of the fact that they're looking for a new star. That has seen both Arsenal and Manchester United consider moves although the Red Devils do lead the race for the 26-year-old.

The Old Trafford side are going through a metamorphosis under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and reports indicate that the Norwegian is looking for a reliable option to partner captain Harry Maguire. Arsenal, on the other hand, have been constant admirers of the French centre half and believe he would be the ideal replacement for former captain Laurent Koscielny, whose void is still greatly felt.