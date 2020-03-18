ISL 2019-20 | Odisha FC part ways with coach Josep Gombau

Today at 1:04 PM
Following a miserable end to the debut ISL season, Odisha FC have parted ways with their coach Josep Gombau finishing close to the playoff spots but not able to seal the spot. The club also added that is is parting ways with the former Barcelona youth team coach due to his familial obligations.
Odisha FC and Coach Josep Gombau have amicably parted ways due to the coach's familial obligations.
Club President Mr. Rohan Sharma said, "Some things in life are more important than football. I'd like to thank Coach Gombau and his coaching staff from the bottom of my heart for all that they have done for the club. The whole coaching staff was such a positive influence for the club. No matter where they all go in life they will always have a home in Odisha."
Coach Josep Gombau has expressed, "It wasn't an easy decision to make. I have enjoyed my time at Odisha and I am proud of what I built there. It is with some regret that I can't finish what I started, but I will always be rooting for the success of Odisha FC."
Coach Gombau had joined Odisha FC (earlier Delhi Dynamos) ahead of the fifth season in 2018. He continued for the second consecutive season in 2019-20 and took OFC close to the playoffs spot.
