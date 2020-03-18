Burnley is only club I’d come back to England for, declares Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier has admitted that he would only come back to England for Burnley and Sean Dyche in the near future despite the right-back having played for Tottenham. The defender arrived as a loanee but spent five years with the Clarets and formed a close relationship with manager Sean Dyche.

Less than a year ago, Keiran Trippier was involved with Tottenham in their journey to the Champions League final, and his move to Atletico Madrid last summer allowed him to take revenge for his former club by knocking Liverpool out in the round of 16 at Anfield before the season was suspended. The time at Spurs might have been special to Trippier but the English full-back’s heart only beats for Burnley.

The 29-year-old made over a 150 appearances for the Clarets and was an instrumental part of Sean Dyche’s system which saw Tottenham lure him to North London. But no one can have the special berth in Trippier’s heart that he has reserved for Burnley and the right-back confirmed as much. The Atletico Madrid man admitted about his relationship with boss Sean Dyche and his affection for the club in a recent interview and added that he'd only come back to England for them.

"We (Dyche and Trippier) have a great relationship. We're in contact all the time about family, football - he still mothers me about taking me back one day. It'll happen one day for sure, I'll 100 per cent be back playing for them. I would love to retire there. That's my aim, to retire at Burnley. I want to play as high as I can for as long as I can but I'll know when the time is right," Trippier told the Burnley Express.

Former Spurs right-back has attracted praise from Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone who is an otherwise difficult figure to please. But despite that and various other issues, Trippier revealed that he has no plans to leave Madrid anytime soon and even has plans to challenge for prestigious trophies at Atletico, but is looking to start a new life at Burnley after he retires.

"If I'm at Atleti for another two years, that'll take me to 32, and Burnley's the only club that I'd come back to England for. After that, I'd start my coaching badges and I'd love to coach at Burnley. I'd just love to go wherever Sean Dyche goes," he added.